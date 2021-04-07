Actiaved Carbon Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Status, Growth, Trends, Statistics, and Forecast 2019-2025

Activated carbon is processed carbon with small, low-volume pores to increase surface area for chemical reactions and adsorption. Organic material with high carbon content is processed to manufacture activated carbon. Physical adsorption is key property of activated carbon which is helpful for purification, decaffeination, metal finishing, medicine, filters and removal of pollutant and fuel storage. Liquid and gaseous phase of activated carbon enhances its uses in removal of lead, dissolved radon, other odour-causing compounds and mercury.

The global Actiaved Carbon market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Actiaved Carbon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Actiaved Carbon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Veolia Water Technologies

Silcarbon Aktivkohle

Prominent Systems

Oxbow Activated Carbon

Kureha Corporation

Kuraray Co.

Ingevity

HAYCARB PVT.

Evoqua Water Technologies Llc

Donau Chemie Group

CPL Carbon Link

Carbon Activated

Cabot Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

ADA Carbon Solutions LLC

Osaka Gas

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Carbon Resources LLC

CarboTech AC

CECA SA

Clarimex Group

Siemens Water Technologies Corporation

MeadWestvaco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Granular Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Extruded or Pelletized activated carbon

Other Types

Segment by Application

Medicine

Metal Extraction

Gaseous Phase Applications

Liquid Phase Applications

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Actiaved Carbon Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Actiaved Carbon Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Actiaved Carbon Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Actiaved Carbon Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Actiaved Carbon Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Actiaved Carbon Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Actiaved Carbon Business

Chapter Eight: Actiaved Carbon Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Actiaved Carbon Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

