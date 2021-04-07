Adding Value Through Packaging 2019: Skincare-Identifying Pack Formats and Features that Make a Brand Worth Paying More for

“Adding Value Through Packaging 2018: Skincare”, explores new packaging formats and value-added features in the skincare category, using examples from GlobalData’s Pack-Track innovation tool.

Skincare products are a very important and intimate part of people’s lives. They are used almost everywhere at home, at work, or on the go. Modern consumers cannot imagine life without them and search for solutions that suit their needs on many levels. Competition in the sector is strong and manufacturers fight for people’s hearts and minds in many ways, such as introducing new functionality and design.

Key Questions Answered

– What drives packaging innovations in skincare?

– What notable new formats and value-added features have been introduced in the skincare category in recent years?

– Which consumer trends have these packaging innovations capitalized on?

– How can skincare manufacturers use packaging to stay ahead of the game in a crowded marketplace?

Scope

– Manufacturers of skincare products quite strongly compete with each other in the sector, therefore they need to develop constantly and respond to current consumer needs and trends.

– New functionality has been always one of the key factors encouraging consumers to buy and try products.

– Unusual shapes to instantly communicate the pack contents or the growing number of singletons demanding solutions tailored to them are noticeable.

– Premiumization, eye-catching design, pre-dosed and easy to apply products, or more sustainable materials for environment-conscious consumers that help them to make feel-good choices have been also observed and play an important role in consumers’ choices.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Adding Value Through Packaging: Opportunities

Adding Value Through Packaging: Spotlight

Adding Value Through Packaging: Examples We Like

Adding Value Through Packaging: TrendSights

Adding Value Through Packaging: Action Points

Appendix

