Advanced Glass Market Prospects Outlook 2015-2022 and Top Key Players – Asahi Glass , Saint Gobain , Advanced Glass & Mirror, Ppg Industries , Nippon Sheet Glass , Corning

Global advanced glass market was valued at $43,328 million in 2015 and is expected to garner $70,254 million by 2022, registering a cagr of 7.0% during the forecast period. Advanced glasses are specialized grades of glass manufactured using advanced technologies and substances, which possess specific properties such as resistance to uv rays, solar control, and security for certain end-use industries.

Increase in urbanization has fueled the development of building & construction industry, which in turn drives the growth of the global advanced glass market. In addition, rise in demand for value-added materials in housing drives the market growth. Moreover, extensive range of design flexibilities provided by advanced glass is expected to boost the market growth in the near future. However, high raw material prices is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Key Players Profiled In The Report Are:

Asahi Glass , Saint Gobain , Advanced Glass & Mirror, Ppg Industries , Nippon Sheet Glass , Corning , Guardian Industries , Sisecam Group

The global advanced glass market is segmented based on product type, function, end-use industry, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into coated glass, laminated glass, toughened glass, and ceramic glass. By function, it is categorized into safety & security, solar control, optics & lighting, and high performance. According to end-use industry, it is divided into building & construction, aerospace & defense, automotive, electronics, sports & leisure, optical, and others. Each end-use industry is sub segmented into product types as coated glass, laminated glass, toughened glass, and ceramic glass. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and lame. North America is expected to dominate the global market by 2022.

Advanced Glass Market Key Benefits

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics in the advanced glass market.

– In-depth analysis of market size is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2014 and 2022 are provided.

– Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of advanced glass helps to understand the competitive scenario across the geographies.

– Analysis for factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

– The report conducts extensive analysis of the market by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the industry.

– Market share for all segments with respect to each geography is detailed in the report, which helps to understand the trends in the industry at granular level.

– Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the industry trends.

Advanced Glass Market Key Segments

By Function:

– Safety & Security

– Solar Control

– Optics & Lighting

– High Performance

By Product Type:

– Coated Glass

– Laminated Glass

– Toughened Glass

– Ceramic Glass

By End-Use Industry:

– Building & Construction

– Aerospace & Defense

– Automotive

– Electronics

– Sports & Leisure

– Optical

– Others

Lastly, this report covers the market scene and its development prospects over the coming years, the Report likewise short manages the item life cycle, contrasting it with the significant items from crosswise over ventures that had just been popularized points of interest the potential for different applications, examining about late item advancements and gives a diagram on potential territorial pieces of the pie.

