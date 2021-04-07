Aerial Imaging Market Analysis, Innovation Trends and Current Business Trends by 2024
Aerial imagery is the taking of photographs of the ground from an elevated/direct-down position. Usually the camera is not supported by a ground-based structure. Platforms for aerial photography include fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), balloons, blimps and dirigibles, rockets, pigeons, kites, parachutes, stand-alone telescoping and vehicle-mounted poles. Mounted cameras may be triggered remotely or automatically; hand-held photographs may be taken by a photographer.
Aerial Imaging have wide range of applications, such as Government Agencies, Military & Defense, Energy Sector, Agriculture and Forestry, Civil Engineering, Commercial Enterprises, etc. And Government Agencies was the most widely used area which took up about 25.53% of the global total in 2018.
Aerial Imaging market concentration is low. Blom ASA, Digital Aerial Solutions, Cooper Aerial Surveys, Fugro, Landiscor Aerial Information, EagleView Technology, Nearmap, Kucera International, Quantum Spatial, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Aerial Imaging market. Top 5 took up more than 18.31% of the global market in 2018.
Although market of Aerial Imaging brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Aerial Imaging field hastily.
According to this study, over the next five years the Aerial Imaging market will register a 14.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3780 million by 2024, from US$ 1890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Aerial Imaging business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Aerial Imaging market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Aerial Imaging value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Helicopters
Others
Segmentation by application:
Government Agencies
Military & Defense
Energy Sector
Agriculture and Forestry
Civil Engineering
Commercial Enterprises
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Blom ASA
Digital Aerial Solutions
Cooper Aerial Surveys
Fugro
Landiscor Aerial Information
EagleView Technology
Nearmap
Kucera International
Quantum Spatial
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Aerial Imaging market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Aerial Imaging market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Aerial Imaging players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Aerial Imaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Aerial Imaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Aerial Imaging by Players
Chapter Four: Aerial Imaging by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Aerial Imaging Market Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
