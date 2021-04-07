Agricultural Colorant Market Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis, Key Players, Industry Size and Region Forecast to 2023

Agricultural Colorant Market Overview:

Agricultural Colorants are used to impart color to seeds and fertilizers, turf and ornamental plants, lakes and ponds, and dried flowers, among others. They also find application in leak detection and water tracing. Agricultural colorants offer monitoring consistency, help in distinguishing between different products, and uniformity of product.

Agricultural Colorants Market has been bifurcated into dyes and pigments. The pigments segment is expected to be the larger market during the review period owing to the long-term color stability, ease of manufacturing, and easy dispersibility of pigments. However, the dyes segment is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period as these products help in differentiation and identification.

Agricultural Colorant Market Key Players:

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Aakash Chemicals (US)

Keystone Inc. (US)

Germains Seed Technology (UK)

Chromatech Incorporated (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Lanxess (Germany)

Organic Dyes and Pigments (US)

Sun Chemical (US)

Milliken Chemical (US)

Agricultural Colorant Market Segmentation:

The global agricultural colorants market has been segmented based on product type, application, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global agricultural colorants market has been segregated into dyes and pigments.

By application, the global agricultural colorants market has been categorized as seed treatment, fertilizers, ponds and lakes, turf and ornamental plants, crop protection products, ice melting and de-icing, and others.

The global agricultural colorant market has been analyzed for five key regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Agricultural Colorant Market Regional Analysis:

Agricultural Colorant Market has been analyzed with respect to five key regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American market is expected to be the largest during the forecast period owing to the use of mechanized farming methods and surging demand for turf and ornamental plants in the region. The US is the leading market in the region due to the presence of prominent companies such as Sensient Technologies Corporation and Sun Chemical. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be fastest-growing owing to the increasing demand for colorants for fertilizers and seed treatment. The increasing export of agricultural dyes and pigments further propels the growth of the regional market.

