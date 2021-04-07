Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2017 to 2023

Global Data Analytics Market, By Type (Predictive, Prescriptive), Solution (Data Management, Data Visualization), Application (ERP, SCM), Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size – Forecast (2017-2023)

Market Scenario

Data analytics is used for identifying the future results on the basis of its historical trends and data. It is done through the use of machine learning techniques and statistical algorithms. With the help of the data analytics, one can leverage the database for the examination of the future probabilities. The techniques of data analytics are broadly utilized in business ventures to empower the organizations to settle for the profitable business choices. The data analytics tool enables organizations to expand income, enhance operational productivity, upgrade promoting and marketing campaigns, responding faster to the developing patterns and gain a better advantage. As per the recent market research reports, the Data Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.08% by reaching the estimation of USD 77.64 Billion during the forecast period (2017-2023). The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors, that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

Market Segmentation

Based on its type, the Data Analytics Market has been divided into prescriptive analytics, predictive analytics, customer analytics, and descriptive analytics. By solution, the Data Analytics Market has been classiied into fraud & security intelligence, data management, data visualization, data mining, and data monitoring. Again, on the basis of its application, the market has been bifurcated into supply chain management, enterprise resource planning, database management, human resource management, and others. All these major segments are profiled under the six major geographical regions including South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and the Rest of the World, with their respective global region market sizes.

Key Players

The major industry players of the Data Analytics Market include prominent names like Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), Looker Data Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Datameer Inc. (U.S.), and IBM Corporation (U.S.).

