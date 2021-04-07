Banana Flakes Market Emerging Research Methodology by 2027 – Bata Food (Bardakci Group), Diana Group (Symrise), Ingredients Inc., JOHS. THOMS GmbH & Co. KG, Orchard Valley Foods Limited

Banana flakes are produced from organic or ripened bananas such that they retain the nutritional value as well as the taste of the original fruit. The process includes multiple steps such as cleaning, peeling, maceration, milling, deseeding and pasteurization before dehydration after which they are sifted, filled and packed. Banana flakes contain only 3% water and hence concentrated with nutrients. These are an ideal snack option and a rich source of potassium, manganese, vitamin B6, vitamin C and dietary fiber. Also, banana flakes are gluten-free, aid digestion and help beat gastrointestinal issues.

The global banana flakes market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand from new food outlets coupled with increasing expenditure power of the consumers. Moreover, the high applications of the product for infant nutrition further fuel the growth of the banana flakes market. However, unsuitability of the product for low-carb diets may hamper the growth of the banana flakes market. Nonetheless, creating awareness among consumers about the health benefits of the product would create lucrative growth opportunities for the banana flakes market players during the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Bata Food (Bardakci Group)

Diana Group (Symrise)

Ingredients Inc.

JOHS. THOMS GmbH & Co. KG

Orchard Valley Foods Limited

P&G Food Industries

Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH

Top Line Foods Ltd.

Van Drunen Farms

Z Natural Foods, LLC.

The global banana flakes market is segmented on the basis of nature, application and distribution channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as household, food industry, beverages and others. By food industry, the market is further sub segmented as infant nutrition, dairy products, breakfast cereals, bakery & confectionery and others. The market on the basis of the distribution channel is classified as direct and indirect. The indirect distribution channel is sub segmented as supermarket and hypermarket, specialty store, e-retailers and others.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Banana Flakes market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Banana Flakes market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Banana Flakes market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Banana Flakes market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Banana Flakes market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Banana Flakes market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Banana Flakes market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Banana Flakes market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Banana Flakes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.