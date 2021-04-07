Beer Malt Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

— Beer Malt Market 2018

In brewing, there are two main types of malt: base malts and specialty malts. Brewers (and homebrewers) use a combination of the two malt varieties in their recipes. This mixing and matching of the grains is what leads to all the different beer styles.

In 2017, the global Beer Malt market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Beer Malt market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Beer Malt in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Beer Malt in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Beer Malt market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Beer Malt include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Beer Malt include

Cargill

Graincorp

Soufflet Group

Malteurop North America Inc.

Agraria

Viking Malt AB

Ireks GmbH

Simpsons Malt Limited

Barmalt Malting India Pvt. Ltd.

Market Size Split by Type

Base Malts

Specialty Malts

Market Size Split by Application

Ales

Lagers

Stouts & Porters

Malts

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

