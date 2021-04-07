Bottled Water Market Explores New Growth Opportunities – Business Data 2019-2027

The “Global Bottled Water Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Bottled Water market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-use industry, and geography. The global Bottled Water market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Bottled water is drinking water which can be distilled water, mineral water or spring water. It is packed in plastic or glass water bottles. Bottled water is the most convenient way to fulfill the hydration needs of an individual. Some bottled water is carbonated and is called sparkling water. This water has a “fizz” that is usually created by carbon dioxide gas.

Top key Players:

PepsiCo,NESTLe S.A.,THE COCA-COLA COMPANY,Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,Ltd.,Danone,Mountain Valley Spring Water.,Icelandic Glacial,Bisleri (Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.),FIJI Water,China Resources C’estbon Beverage (China) Co., Ltd.

The reports cover key developments in the Bottled Water market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product type:

Still bottle water

Carbonated bottle water

Flavored bottle water

Functional bottle water

On the basis of Packaging:

Pet bottles

Glass bottles

On the basis of distribution channel:

Super/hypermarket

Convenience/drug stores

Grocery stores/club stores

Foodservice/vending

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South & Central America

The report analyzes factors affecting Bottled Water market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Bottled Water market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Bottled Water companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

