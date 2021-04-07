Breathable Films Market Is Booming Worldwide | Arkema Group , Berry Global , Covestro AG , Fatra, Mitsui Chemicals, Nitto Denko

The breathable films are films that are selectively permeable to gases especially water vapor and impervious to liquids. These films are manufactured from highly filled polymers such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) or polyurethane by the extrusion technology. The breathability of any film defines the amount of water vapor that passes through that film over a specified period. This is known as the moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR). These films are exceptionally hygienic and are therefore useful in applications in the medical sector in the production of barrier gown, operation bed covers, diapers, and others and also in the packaging sector for food packaging purposes.

The breathable films market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from the healthcare sector coupled with increasing awareness towards health and hygiene and rising disposable income of the individual. Growing applicability of the product in premium hygiene products and the packaging of food products in the developing countries further boosts the growth of the breathable films market. However, the higher cost of production of these films over conventional films severely restricts the growth of the breathable films market. Nonetheless, increased consumption of packaged foods and untapped markets offer lucrative opportunities for the major players operating in the breathable films market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in Report

– Arkema Group

– Berry Global Inc.

– Covestro AG

– Fatra, a.s.

– Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

– Nitto Denko Corporation

– RKW Group

– Schweitzer – Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

– Toray Industries, Inc.

– Trioplast Industrier AB

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Breathable Films Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in – depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of breathable films market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global breathable films market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading breathable films market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global breathable films market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyurethane, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as hygiene, medical, construction, fabric, food packaging, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global breathable films market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The breathable films market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting breathable films market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the breathable films market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BREATHABLE FILMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. BREATHABLE FILMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. BREATHABLE FILMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. BREATHABLE FILMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. BREATHABLE FILMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. BREATHABLE FILMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. BREATHABLE FILMS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

