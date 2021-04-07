Building Energy Management Market Outlook to 2027 by Leading Players C3 ENERaGY, DELTA ELECTRONICS, DEXMA, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, GRIDPOINT

Building energy management solutions are used to optimize energy utilization by the building and eliminate the energy wastage. The building energy management market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing focus towards improving the operational efficiency, and government regulations are the major factors fueling the growth of this market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing focus towards reducing the energy wastage, increasing popularity of smart buildings and stringent government regulations regarding the energy consumption are the major factors are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of building energy management market. The increasing popularity of IoT is anticipated to create opportunities for the companies operating in the building energy management market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Building Energy Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the building energy management industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of building energy management market with detailed market segmentation by offering, deployment, and end-user and geography. The global building energy management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading building energy management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the building energy management market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global building energy management market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment, and end-user. Based on offering, the market is segmented hardware, software, and service. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as on premise and cloud. Based on the end user the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the building energy management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from building energy management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for building energy management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the building energy management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key building energy management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

C3 ENERaGY, DELTA ELECTRONICS INC., DEXMA, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, GRIDPOINT INC., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC , SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S.E, SIEMENS AG, YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

