Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

The solutions enable encoding, editing, and repurposing of video subtitles and captions for delivery platforms, such as, web, mobile, and television. Captioning and subtitling solutions help broadcasting and web media organizations in automating high volume caption & subtitle processing tasks, such as, extraction & insertion, timing & frame rate adjustment, format conversion, clip assembly, and sub-clipping. There exists high demand in the broadcasting industry for advanced solutions for automating the process of subtitles & captions on any media format.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Captioning and Subtitling Solutions market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Captioning and Subtitling Solutions in 2018.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Captioning and Subtitling Solutions, including Cloud and On-premises. And Cloud is the main type for Captioning and Subtitling Solutions, and the Cloud reached a sales value of approximately 195.45 M USD in 2017, with 89.18% of global sales value.

According to this study, over the next five years the Captioning and Subtitling Solutions market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 310 million by 2024, from US$ 220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Captioning and Subtitling Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Segmentation by application:

Corporate

Government

Broadcast

Content Producers

Education

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

VITAC

IBM

ZOO Digital Group

3Play Media

Telestream

Digital Nirvana

Apptek

Capital Captions

EEG Enterprises

Rev

Automatic Sync Technologies

CCJK Technologies

To study and analyze the global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Captioning and Subtitling Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Captioning and Subtitling Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Captioning and Subtitling Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions by Players

Chapter Four: Captioning and Subtitling Solutions by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

