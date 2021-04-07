Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The key factor contributing to the growth of the NGS market is the improved understanding of the genetic markers of virulence and resistance.

In 2018, the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina

Roche

Agilent Technologies

Knome

Genomatix Software

GATC Biotech

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Macrogen

Life Technologies

DNASTAR

Exosome Diagnostics

Biomatters

CLC Bio

BGI

Qiagen

Perkin Elmer

Pacific Bioscience

Partek

GnuBIO

Foundation Medicine

Paradigm

Caris Life Sciences

Myriad Genetics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NGS Pre-Sequencing

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis

Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Data Analysis

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic & Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…….

