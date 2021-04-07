Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Cloud-Based PLM 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Cloud-Based PLM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-Based PLM development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study&nbsp;
Dassault Systemes(France)&nbsp;
Siemens AG(Germany)&nbsp;
PTC Inc.(US)&nbsp;
Oracle Corporation(US)&nbsp;
SAP SE, Autodesk, Inc.(Germany)&nbsp;
Autodesk Inc.(Canada)&nbsp;
IBM Corporation(US)&nbsp;
Accenture PLC(Germany)&nbsp;
Hewlett-Packard Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into&nbsp;
On-Premise&nbsp;
CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx)&nbsp;
Numerical Control (NC)&nbsp;
Simulation and Analysis (S&A)&nbsp;
Electronic Design and Automation (EDA)&nbsp;
Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)&nbsp;
Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM)&nbsp;
Digital Manufacturing&nbsp;
Others

Market segment by Application, split into&nbsp;
Automotive and Transportation&nbsp;
Aerospace and Defense&nbsp;
Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment&nbsp;
Electronics and Semiconductor&nbsp;
Energy and Utilities&nbsp;
Consumer Products and Retail&nbsp;
Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical&nbsp;
IT and Telecom&nbsp;
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers&nbsp;
United States&nbsp;
Europe&nbsp;
China&nbsp;
Japan&nbsp;
Southeast Asia&nbsp;
India&nbsp;
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:&nbsp;
To analyze global Cloud-Based PLM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.&nbsp;
To present the Cloud-Based PLM development in United States, Europe and China.&nbsp;
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.&nbsp;
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents: &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

1 Report Overview&nbsp;
1.1 Study Scope&nbsp;
1.2 Key Market Segments&nbsp;
1.3 Players Covered&nbsp;
1.4 Market Analysis by Type&nbsp;
1.4.1 Global Cloud-Based PLM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.4.2 On-Premise&nbsp;
1.4.3 CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx)&nbsp;
1.4.4 Numerical Control (NC)&nbsp;
1.4.5 Simulation and Analysis (S&A)&nbsp;
1.4.6 Electronic Design and Automation (EDA)&nbsp;
1.4.7 Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)&nbsp;
1.4.8 Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM)&nbsp;
1.4.9 Digital Manufacturing&nbsp;
1.4.10 Others&nbsp;
1.5 Market by Application&nbsp;
1.5.1 Global Cloud-Based PLM Market Share by Application (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.5.2 Automotive and Transportation&nbsp;
1.5.3 Aerospace and Defense&nbsp;
1.5.4 Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment&nbsp;
1.5.5 Electronics and Semiconductor&nbsp;
1.5.6 Energy and Utilities&nbsp;
1.5.7 Consumer Products and Retail&nbsp;
1.5.8 Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical&nbsp;
1.5.9 IT and Telecom&nbsp;
1.5.10 Others&nbsp;
1.6 Study Objectives&nbsp;
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends&nbsp;
2.1 Cloud-Based PLM Market Size&nbsp;
2.2 Cloud-Based PLM Growth Trends by Regions&nbsp;
2.2.1 Cloud-Based PLM Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)&nbsp;
2.2.2 Cloud-Based PLM Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)&nbsp;
2.3 Industry Trends&nbsp;
2.3.1 Market Top Trends&nbsp;
2.3.2 Market Drivers&nbsp;
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles&nbsp;
12.1 Dassault Systemes(France)&nbsp;
12.1.1 Dassault Systemes(France) Company Details&nbsp;
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.1.3 Cloud-Based PLM Introduction&nbsp;
12.1.4 Dassault Systemes(France) Revenue in Cloud-Based PLM Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.1.5 Dassault Systemes(France) Recent Development&nbsp;
12.2 Siemens AG(Germany)&nbsp;
12.2.1 Siemens AG(Germany) Company Details&nbsp;
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.2.3 Cloud-Based PLM Introduction&nbsp;
12.2.4 Siemens AG(Germany) Revenue in Cloud-Based PLM Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.2.5 Siemens AG(Germany) Recent Development&nbsp;
12.3 PTC Inc.(US)&nbsp;
12.3.1 PTC Inc.(US) Company Details&nbsp;
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.3.3 Cloud-Based PLM Introduction&nbsp;
12.3.4 PTC Inc.(US) Revenue in Cloud-Based PLM Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.3.5 PTC Inc.(US) Recent Development&nbsp;
12.4 Oracle Corporation(US)&nbsp;
12.4.1 Oracle Corporation(US) Company Details&nbsp;
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.4.3 Cloud-Based PLM Introduction&nbsp;
12.4.4 Oracle Corporation(US) Revenue in Cloud-Based PLM Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.4.5 Oracle Corporation(US) Recent Development&nbsp;
12.5 SAP SE, Autodesk, Inc.(Germany)&nbsp;
12.5.1 SAP SE, Autodesk, Inc.(Germany) Company Details&nbsp;
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.5.3 Cloud-Based PLM Introduction&nbsp;
12.5.4 SAP SE, Autodesk, Inc.(Germany) Revenue in Cloud-Based PLM Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.5.5 SAP SE, Autodesk, Inc.(Germany) Recent Development

