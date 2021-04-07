Connected Logistics Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions to 2023

Global Connected Logistics Market: By Software (Asset Management, Warehouse management system, Security), By Platform (Application Management, Device Management, Connectivity Management), By Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways) –Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

Connected logistics refers to the methods used for accessing real-time data that manage complex logistics operations effectively.

Technology giants such as Siemens AG (Germany), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), and others provide solutions required for connected logistics such as software as well as advising, deploying, and supporting services to connected logistics platform. Siemens has stated plans to start its global logistics headquarter including its portfolio of airports, cargo infrastructure, and port in the emirate shortly.

Connected logistics supplement various new alternatives for the administration of logistics division. It gives relevant information related to operations in conjunction with logistics. It involves multiple sensors on the vehicles through which the products carried, which transfer the data to an internal and external database, which would present information and analysis of the road statuses regarding the physical condition and traffic. It also provide information regarding the weather, transport, and much more.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4880

Connected logistics developed as an invention in the transportation of sensitive goods like pharmaceutical products. There are many applications involved under the supervision of such delicate products. A stiff temperature variation at the time of shipping, the manufacturer would be informed automatically, and thus they wouldbe there in a position to intervene before the goods get affected. The application of connected logistics enables excellent management of the products, optimize control on the entire process associated with managing the logistics, and also helps to reduce the time of delivery and reduce damage. Connected logistics also provide real-time access to detailed data. It enables manufacturers and retailers with the information about the shipment, trucks, trains, and planes positions and helps logistics sections to plan more transportation more efficiently and bring more efficiency in the process.

North America is estimated to be the major shareholder over the forecast period due to established logistics industry and technological shifts in the region. Innovation in the technology is also expected to enhance the application of connected logistics. These factors are foreseen to drive the connected logistics market growth across the region in the upcoming years. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, especially in transportation activities over the forecast period.

The global Connected Logistics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the global connected logistics market: AT&T Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Eurotech S.P.A (Europe), ORBCOMM (U.S.), IBM Corp. (U.S.), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technology Limited (India), Freightgate Inc. (U.S.), Cloud Logistics (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), Amazon Web Services(U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), and Siemens (Germany).

Segments:

The global connected logistics market is segmented by software, platform, transportation mode, and vertical. Based on the software, the market is segmented into asset management, warehouse management system, security, data management, network management, and streaming analytics. By the platform, the market is segmented into application management, device management, connectivity management. By the transportation mode, the market is segmented into roadways, railways, airways, and waterways. By the vertical, the market is segmented into retail, manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, IT & Telecom, automotive, food and beverage, and others.

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4880

Regional Analysis:

The global connected logistics market is estimated for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. It has been noticed that North American region estimates to be the highest shareholder of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to show the immense growth opportunities, prominently, in China and India. Owing to rising population and manufacturers in this region are using innovative systems in their operations for handling complex logistics works more efficiently with the help of tools, which are designed to collect and decode data.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

Government Bodies

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Consulting and training service providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]