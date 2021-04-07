COSMETICS ODM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Cosmetics ODM Market 2018
Cosmetics ODM means Original Design Manufacturing.ODM refers to the production method entrusted by the purchaser to the manufacturer, from the design to the production, and the final product is affixed with the trademark of the purchaser and the purchaser is responsible for the sale.
In 2017, the global Cosmetics ODM market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cosmetics ODM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cosmetics ODM development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
kolmar Korea
Cosmax
Intercos
kolmar Japan
Cosmobeauty
Toyo Beauty
Itshanbul
PICASO Cosmetic
Cosmecca
Nox Bellow Cosmetics
BIOTRULY GROUP
Base Clean
Bawei
Ridgepole
Lifebeauty
ESTATE CHEMICAL Co
Wan Ying
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
All process ODM
Half process ODM
Market segment by Application, split into
Skincare
Makeup
Haircare
other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cosmetics ODM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cosmetics ODM development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cosmetics ODM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 All process ODM
1.4.3 Half process ODM
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cosmetics ODM Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Skincare
1.5.3 Makeup
1.5.4 Haircare
1.5.5 other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cosmetics ODM Market Size
2.2 Cosmetics ODM Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cosmetics ODM Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cosmetics ODM Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cosmetics ODM Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cosmetics ODM Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cosmetics ODM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cosmetics ODM Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cosmetics ODM Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cosmetics ODM Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cosmetics ODM Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 kolmar Korea
12.1.1 kolmar Korea Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cosmetics ODM Introduction
12.1.4 kolmar Korea Revenue in Cosmetics ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 kolmar Korea Recent Development
12.2 Cosmax
12.2.1 Cosmax Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cosmetics ODM Introduction
12.2.4 Cosmax Revenue in Cosmetics ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cosmax Recent Development
12.3 Intercos
12.3.1 Intercos Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cosmetics ODM Introduction
12.3.4 Intercos Revenue in Cosmetics ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Intercos Recent Development
12.4 kolmar Japan
12.4.1 kolmar Japan Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cosmetics ODM Introduction
12.4.4 kolmar Japan Revenue in Cosmetics ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 kolmar Japan Recent Development
12.5 Cosmobeauty
12.5.1 Cosmobeauty Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cosmetics ODM Introduction
12.5.4 Cosmobeauty Revenue in Cosmetics ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Cosmobeauty Recent Development
12.6 Toyo Beauty
12.6.1 Toyo Beauty Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cosmetics ODM Introduction
12.6.4 Toyo Beauty Revenue in Cosmetics ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Toyo Beauty Recent Development
12.7 Itshanbul
12.7.1 Itshanbul Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cosmetics ODM Introduction
12.7.4 Itshanbul Revenue in Cosmetics ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Itshanbul Recent Development
12.8 PICASO Cosmetic
12.8.1 PICASO Cosmetic Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cosmetics ODM Introduction
12.8.4 PICASO Cosmetic Revenue in Cosmetics ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 PICASO Cosmetic Recent Development
12.9 Cosmecca
12.9.1 Cosmecca Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cosmetics ODM Introduction
12.9.4 Cosmecca Revenue in Cosmetics ODM Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Cosmecca Recent Development
Continued…..
