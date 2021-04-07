Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2018-2025

Digital lending is the process of utilizing digital technology to originate and renew loans at a faster pace. The digital lending platform helps to make more efficient monetary tractions and provide seamless money lending process. The digital lending platform helps the financial organizations to improve productivity and increase revenue by automating the work. The digital lending platform is gaining traction among BFSI, retail banking and P2P end-users in the past few years.

The digital lending platform market is experiencing a high demand due to the growing popularity of digital transactions. Companies are investing significantly in the development of new and efficient products in order to attract more customers and gain a competitive position in the market. Growing popularity of smartphones, high rate of adoption of digitization are the major factors expected to drive the growth of digital lending platform market. However, security concerns are the major restraining factor is expected to hinder the growth of digital lending platform market.

Key players influencing the digital lending platform market are

Fiserv, Newgen Software, Ellie MAE, Nucleus Software, Tavant Technologies, Docutech LLC, FIS Group, Pegasystems Inc., HiEnd Systems. and Finastra among others.

The “Global Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital lending platform industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global digital lending platform market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, solution, service, end-user industry and geography. The global digital lending platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the digital lending platform market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the digital lending industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital lending platform market based on the offerings, solution, service and end-user industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for the overall digital lending platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting digital lending platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Also, key market players influencing the digital lending platform are market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 DIGITAL LENDING PLATFORM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4 DIGITAL LENDING PLATFORM MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5 DIGITAL LENDING PLATFORM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

1 DIGITAL LENDING PLATFORM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – OFFERINGS

2 DIGITAL LENDING PLATFORM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – SOLUTION

3 DIGITAL LENDING PLATFORM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – SERVICE

4 DIGITAL LENDING PLATFORM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – END-USER INDUSTRY

5 DIGITAL LENDING PLATFORM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

6 INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8 DIGITAL LENDING PLATFORM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

9 APPENDIX