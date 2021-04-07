Digital Oscilloscope Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Digital Oscilloscope Market: Synopsis

global digital oscilloscope market is marked to exhibit notable expansion at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period of 2017-2023. The digital oscilloscope market is also anticipated to reach the market valuation of USD 3.01 Bn by the end of the review period. Growing demand for digital oscilloscopes in various end-use industries, rapid expansion of manufacturing industry, and increased adoption of technologically advanced solutions are majorly propelling the growth of the global digital oscilloscope market during the review period. Multiple benefits of digital oscilloscopes over traditional devices are inducing high demand for these devices in the global market, which in turn is contributing to the growth of the global digital oscilloscope market during the assessment period. Other factors such as high demand for digital oscilloscopes in rapidly expanding automotive industry and increased investments for incorporation of technologically advanced solutions in various industrial sectors are also fueling the growth of the global digital oscilloscope market during the assessment period.

Get free Sample Digital Oscilloscope [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4444

Global Digital Oscilloscope Market: Key Players

The key players profiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) that are operating in the global digital oscilloscope market are Tektronix, Inc (the U.S.), Keysight Technologies (the U.S.), GW Instek (Taiwan), Teledyne LeCroy Corporation (the U.S.), Fluke Corporation (the U.S.), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH (Germany), GAO Tek (Canada), Rigol technologies (China), OWON (China), UNI-Trends (China), and Hantek (China). The players in the global digital oscilloscope market are focusing on business expansion through new product launch and strategic mergers and acquisitions in order to sustain the competition in the digital oscilloscope market during the assessment period. For instance, in February 2019, Saelig Co. Inc., a New

Global Digital Oscilloscope Market: Segmental Analysis

The global digital oscilloscope market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user. Based on type, the global digital oscilloscope market has been segmented into mobile digital oscilloscope and stationary digital oscilloscope. The mobile digital oscilloscope market commands the major share of the global digital oscilloscope market owing to the factors such as mobility and convenience. Based on application, the global digital oscilloscope market has been segmented into 3D sensing, Data Communication, IP video, radar and electronic warfare, Power and energy efficiency and optical solutions. Based on end users, the global digital oscilloscope market has been segmented into Automotive, Medical, Education, Meteorology, Electronics, Telecom, Media, Aerospace & Defense, and manufacturing.

Brows Full Global Digital Oscilloscope Market Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-oscilloscope-market-4444

Global Digital Oscilloscope Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global digital oscilloscope market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region commands the highest share of the global digital oscilloscope market. The factors such as growing demand for digital oscilloscopes in various end-use industries, rapid expansion of manufacturing industry, and increased adoption of technologically advanced solutions as a result of high demand for automation are majorly propelling the growth of the global digital oscillometer market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Rapid technological advancement, increased adoption of technologically advanced solutions in different industrial sectors, and high demand for automation of services are fueling the growth of the global digital oscilloscope market in the North America region. High demand for digital oscilloscopes in rapidly expanding automotive industry and increased investments for incorporation of technologically advanced solutions in various industrial sectors are contributing to the growth of the global digital oscilloscope market in the Europe region.

York-based electronics distributor has announced the launch of new economical, high performance Siglent SDS5000X series of advanced digital storage oscilloscopes, which will be utilized for aerospace and defense test and measurement.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]