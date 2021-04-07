Endotherapy Devices Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019-2027 | Stryker, Medtronic, Olympus, HOYA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., CONMED, Boston Scientific Corp., Smith & Nephew, KARL STORZ, Johnson & Johnson

Endotherapy Devices are devices used to examine abdominal pain, ulcers, digestive tract bleeding and abnormal growth in the colon and other abdominal and gastrointestinal conditions.

The Endotherapy Devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growth in geriatric population, rising prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions, ophthalmic disease etc., increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, lower complication related to Endotherapy, minimal scarring, reduced hospital stay and rapid recovery. Nevertheless, dearth of skilled endoscopic technicians, risk of infection and high price of Endotherapy devices is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Olympus Corporation

HOYA Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc.

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co KG

Johnson & Johnson

The “Global Endotherapy Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Endotherapy Devices market with detailed market segmentation by Product, Application, End User and geography. The global Endotherapy Devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Endotherapy Devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Endotherapy Devices market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and End User. Based on Product the market is segmented into GI Devices and Accessories, ERCP Devices, Others. Based on Application the market is segmented into Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endotherapy, Neuroendoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Others. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospital, Clinic, Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Endotherapy Devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Endotherapy Devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Endotherapy Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Endotherapy Devices market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Endotherapy Devices market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Endotherapy Devices market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Endotherapy Devices market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Endotherapy Devices market.

The report also includes the profiles of Endotherapy Devices market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

