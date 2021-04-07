English Language Learning Market Grow at a CAGR of 17.1% During the Forecast Period 2019- 2024: Berlitz Languages, Pearson ELT, Sanako Corporation, Inlingua, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Global English Language Learning Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

An English language learner (often capitalized as English Language Learner or abbreviated to ELL) is a person who is learning the English language in addition to his or her native language.

The English Language Learning market is relatively fragmented, though there are several big players in the world. The key players are like Vipkid, New Oriental, Berlitz Languages, Pearson ELT, iTutorGroup etc. The big players are from United States and China.

The global English Language Learning market is valued at 9990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 22000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% between 2019 and 2024.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Berlitz Languages, Pearson ELT, Sanako Corporation, Inlingua, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, McGraw-Hill Education, Rosetta Stone, Transparent Language, Voxy, EF Corporate Solutions, New Oriental, Vipkid, Wall Street English, Meten, TutorABC, 51talk, WEBi, Global Education, New Channel International

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of English Language Learning.

This report studies the English Language Learning market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the English Language Learning market by product type and applications/end industries.

