Farm Software Management Solution Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Software for the automation and management of farms.

In 2018, the global Farm Software Management Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Afifarm

Agrivi

Granular

Trimble

Farm ERP

FarmLogs

Agworld

AgriWebb

Conservis

This report focuses on the global Farm Software Management Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Farm Software Management Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monitoring Solutions

Feed Solutions

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Family Farming

Commercial Farming

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Farm Software Management Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Farm Software Management Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Farm Software Management Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Monitoring Solutions

1.4.3 Feed Solutions

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Farm Software Management Solution Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Family Farming

1.5.3 Commercial Farming

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Afifarm

12.1.1 Afifarm Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Farm Software Management Solution Introduction

12.1.4 Afifarm Revenue in Farm Software Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Afifarm Recent Development

12.2 Agrivi

12.2.1 Agrivi Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Farm Software Management Solution Introduction

12.2.4 Agrivi Revenue in Farm Software Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Agrivi Recent Development

12.3 Granular

12.3.1 Granular Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Farm Software Management Solution Introduction

12.3.4 Granular Revenue in Farm Software Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Granular Recent Development

12.4 Trimble

12.4.1 Trimble Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Farm Software Management Solution Introduction

12.4.4 Trimble Revenue in Farm Software Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Trimble Recent Development

12.5 Farm ERP

12.5.1 Farm ERP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Farm Software Management Solution Introduction

12.5.4 Farm ERP Revenue in Farm Software Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Farm ERP Recent Development

12.6 FarmLogs

12.6.1 FarmLogs Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Farm Software Management Solution Introduction

12.6.4 FarmLogs Revenue in Farm Software Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 FarmLogs Recent Development

12.7 Agworld

12.7.1 Agworld Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Farm Software Management Solution Introduction

12.7.4 Agworld Revenue in Farm Software Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Agworld Recent Development

12.8 AgriWebb

12.8.1 AgriWebb Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Farm Software Management Solution Introduction

12.8.4 AgriWebb Revenue in Farm Software Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 AgriWebb Recent Development

12.9 Conservis

12.9.1 Conservis Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Farm Software Management Solution Introduction

12.9.4 Conservis Revenue in Farm Software Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Conservis Recent Development

