Food Safety Testing Market illuminated by new report – key player ALS Limited, Asurequality, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Ecolab, Eurofins Scientific, NSF International

Food safety testing is the process of inspecting food products for chemicals, disease-causing organisms and other materials that are hazardous to human health. Various techniques and technologies are used for the identification of pathogens, chemicals and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the food. Food safety testing validates the food product contents as indicated on the labels. Food safety testing helps in maintaining the quality of food in terms of ingredients, taste and appearance. The food safety is a high priority for industry stakeholders, regulatory agencies and consumers. Owing to the emergence of new safety challenges and issues, companies are establishing and upgrading safety programs to reduce risk factors.

The food safety testing market is growing at a faster pace owing to Increase outbreaks of foodborne illnesses and stringent food safety regulations in developed countries such as the United States and Europe. Moreover, rise in competition among food producers, an increase in instances of food debasement, such as adulterations, pesticides, artificial taste enhancers and certifications, boost the growth of the food safety testing market. However, the lack of food control infrastructure in the developing economies and complexity in testing techniques are projected to hamper the growth of the market. Likewise, technological advancement will provide prevailing market opportunities for the key players over the forecast period.

Leading Food Safety Testing Market Players:

ALS Limited

Asurequality

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Ecolab

Eurofins Scientific

Food Safety Net Services (FSNS),

Intertek Group plc

Merieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

NSF International

The global food safety testing market is segmented on the basis of food tested and technology. On the basis of food tested the global food safety testing market is segmented into meat & meat products, dairy & dairy products, cereals, grains & pulses, processed food and others. Based on technology, the global food safety testing market is bifurcated into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based and others.

