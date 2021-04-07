Fresh Fish & Seafood Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Fresh Fish & Seafood Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Seafood is any form of sea life regarded as food by humans. Seafood prominently includes fish and shellfish. Shellfish include various species of molluscs, crustaceans, and echinoderms.

In terms of geography, the APAC region dominated the global market for fresh food and seafood. In APAC, the consumer’s recent shift towards food products that will help to prevent conditions such as joint weakening will augment the demand for nutrient-rich fish and seafood. Also, an increase in population and the presence of a large population of people who consume fish in this region will help to spur the prospects for market growth in APAC during the predicted period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Grupo Freiremar

HIRO

Lee Fishing Company

Leigh Fisheries

Marine Harvest

Morrisons

Seattle Fish Company

Tesco

True World Foods

All Seas Wholesale

Austevoll Seafood Group

Faroe Seafood

Fresh Catch

Fujian Yingfeng Foods Group

Grieg Seafood

Metro Seafood

Midseas

Ocean Fresh Seafoods

Ocean Develop Seafoods

Pescafresh

PJ’s Seafood

Surapon Foods

Tassal Group

Trident Seafoods

Tropic Star Seafood

Zhuxian Seafood Processing

The supermarkets segment to be the largest market segment during the forecast period. At present, this market segment dominates the global market for fresh fish and seafood and is envisaged to retain its dominating hold over the market owing to the consumers’ growing preference for convenience while shopping for such products.

The global Fresh Fish & Seafood market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fresh Fish & Seafood market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fresh Fish & Seafood in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fresh Fish & Seafood in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fresh Fish & Seafood market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fresh Fish & Seafood market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Fresh Fish

Seafood

Market size by End User

Supermarkets

Open Markets

Hypermarkets

Fish Shops

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fresh Fish & Seafood market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fresh Fish & Seafood market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fresh Fish & Seafood companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Fresh Fish & Seafood submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fresh Fish & Seafood Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Fresh Fish

1.4.3 Seafood

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Supermarkets

1.5.3 Open Markets

1.5.4 Hypermarkets

1.5.5 Fish Shops

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Fresh Fish & Seafood Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Grupo Freiremar

11.1.1 Grupo Freiremar Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Grupo Freiremar Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Grupo Freiremar Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered

11.1.5 Grupo Freiremar Recent Development

11.2 HIRO

11.2.1 HIRO Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 HIRO Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 HIRO Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered

11.2.5 HIRO Recent Development

11.3 Lee Fishing Company

11.3.1 Lee Fishing Company Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Lee Fishing Company Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Lee Fishing Company Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered

11.3.5 Lee Fishing Company Recent Development

11.4 Leigh Fisheries

11.4.1 Leigh Fisheries Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Leigh Fisheries Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Leigh Fisheries Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered

11.4.5 Leigh Fisheries Recent Development

11.5 Marine Harvest

11.5.1 Marine Harvest Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Marine Harvest Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Marine Harvest Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered

11.5.5 Marine Harvest Recent Development

11.6 Morrisons

11.6.1 Morrisons Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Morrisons Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Morrisons Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered

11.6.5 Morrisons Recent Development

11.7 Seattle Fish Company

11.7.1 Seattle Fish Company Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Seattle Fish Company Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Seattle Fish Company Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered

11.7.5 Seattle Fish Company Recent Development

11.8 Tesco

11.8.1 Tesco Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Tesco Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Tesco Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered

11.8.5 Tesco Recent Development

11.9 True World Foods

11.9.1 True World Foods Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 True World Foods Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 True World Foods Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered

11.9.5 True World Foods Recent Development

11.10 All Seas Wholesale

11.10.1 All Seas Wholesale Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 All Seas Wholesale Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 All Seas Wholesale Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered

11.10.5 All Seas Wholesale Recent Development

11.11 Austevoll Seafood Group

11.12 Faroe Seafood

11.13 Fresh Catch

11.14 Fujian Yingfeng Foods Group

11.15 Grieg Seafood

11.16 Metro Seafood

11.17 Midseas

11.18 Ocean Fresh Seafoods

11.19 Ocean Develop Seafoods

11.20 Pescafresh

11.21 PJ’s Seafood

11.22 Surapon Foods

11.23 Tassal Group

11.24 Trident Seafoods

11.25 Tropic Star Seafood

11.26 Zhuxian Seafood Processing

Continued….

