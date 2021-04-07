Fresh Fish & Seafood Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Seafood is any form of sea life regarded as food by humans. Seafood prominently includes fish and shellfish. Shellfish include various species of molluscs, crustaceans, and echinoderms.
In terms of geography, the APAC region dominated the global market for fresh food and seafood. In APAC, the consumer’s recent shift towards food products that will help to prevent conditions such as joint weakening will augment the demand for nutrient-rich fish and seafood. Also, an increase in population and the presence of a large population of people who consume fish in this region will help to spur the prospects for market growth in APAC during the predicted period.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Grupo Freiremar
HIRO
Lee Fishing Company
Leigh Fisheries
Marine Harvest
Morrisons
Seattle Fish Company
Tesco
True World Foods
All Seas Wholesale
Austevoll Seafood Group
Faroe Seafood
Fresh Catch
Fujian Yingfeng Foods Group
Grieg Seafood
Metro Seafood
Midseas
Ocean Fresh Seafoods
Ocean Develop Seafoods
Pescafresh
PJ’s Seafood
Surapon Foods
Tassal Group
Trident Seafoods
Tropic Star Seafood
Zhuxian Seafood Processing
The supermarkets segment to be the largest market segment during the forecast period. At present, this market segment dominates the global market for fresh fish and seafood and is envisaged to retain its dominating hold over the market owing to the consumers’ growing preference for convenience while shopping for such products.
The global Fresh Fish & Seafood market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fresh Fish & Seafood market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Fresh Fish & Seafood in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fresh Fish & Seafood in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Fresh Fish & Seafood market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fresh Fish & Seafood market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Fresh Fish
Seafood
Market size by End User
Supermarkets
Open Markets
Hypermarkets
Fish Shops
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Fresh Fish & Seafood market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fresh Fish & Seafood market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Fresh Fish & Seafood companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Fresh Fish & Seafood submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fresh Fish & Seafood Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Fresh Fish
1.4.3 Seafood
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Supermarkets
1.5.3 Open Markets
1.5.4 Hypermarkets
1.5.5 Fish Shops
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Market Size
2.1.1 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Fresh Fish & Seafood Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Fresh Fish & Seafood Revenue by Regions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Grupo Freiremar
11.1.1 Grupo Freiremar Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Grupo Freiremar Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Grupo Freiremar Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered
11.1.5 Grupo Freiremar Recent Development
11.2 HIRO
11.2.1 HIRO Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 HIRO Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 HIRO Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered
11.2.5 HIRO Recent Development
11.3 Lee Fishing Company
11.3.1 Lee Fishing Company Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Lee Fishing Company Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Lee Fishing Company Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered
11.3.5 Lee Fishing Company Recent Development
11.4 Leigh Fisheries
11.4.1 Leigh Fisheries Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Leigh Fisheries Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Leigh Fisheries Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered
11.4.5 Leigh Fisheries Recent Development
11.5 Marine Harvest
11.5.1 Marine Harvest Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Marine Harvest Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Marine Harvest Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered
11.5.5 Marine Harvest Recent Development
11.6 Morrisons
11.6.1 Morrisons Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Morrisons Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Morrisons Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered
11.6.5 Morrisons Recent Development
11.7 Seattle Fish Company
11.7.1 Seattle Fish Company Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Seattle Fish Company Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Seattle Fish Company Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered
11.7.5 Seattle Fish Company Recent Development
11.8 Tesco
11.8.1 Tesco Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Tesco Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Tesco Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered
11.8.5 Tesco Recent Development
11.9 True World Foods
11.9.1 True World Foods Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 True World Foods Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 True World Foods Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered
11.9.5 True World Foods Recent Development
11.10 All Seas Wholesale
11.10.1 All Seas Wholesale Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 All Seas Wholesale Fresh Fish & Seafood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 All Seas Wholesale Fresh Fish & Seafood Products Offered
11.10.5 All Seas Wholesale Recent Development
11.11 Austevoll Seafood Group
11.12 Faroe Seafood
11.13 Fresh Catch
11.14 Fujian Yingfeng Foods Group
11.15 Grieg Seafood
11.16 Metro Seafood
11.17 Midseas
11.18 Ocean Fresh Seafoods
11.19 Ocean Develop Seafoods
11.20 Pescafresh
11.21 PJ’s Seafood
11.22 Surapon Foods
11.23 Tassal Group
11.24 Trident Seafoods
11.25 Tropic Star Seafood
11.26 Zhuxian Seafood Processing
