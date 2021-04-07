Fuel Card Market to witness Massive Growth and Demand during the forecast period 2018-2025

A fuel card, also known as the fleet card is utilized for the payment of fuel at gas stations.The increasing cashless transactions, cost saving from discounts and offers, availability of value-added services, rising fuel theft, technological shifts, and changing customer behavior/preference are the primary drivers that are boosting the growth of the fuel card market. Moreover, a profound shift to payments digitization and the influence of IoT are expected to provide significant opportunities to fuel card market to grow in the coming years.

This report provides an in-depth overview of the market. This includes market characteristics, consisting of segmentation, market share, trends and strategies for this market. The Market Size section provides historical forecasts of market growth and future. Further the major companies operating within the market are also analyzed in the report

Also, key fuel card market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the fuel card market are BP P.L.C., Comdata, Engen Petroleum Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fleetcor Technologies, INC., Libya Oil Holding Ltd, Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell plc, U.S. Bancorp, and Wex Inc. among others.

The fuel card market is segmented on the basis of Type and Application. By type the market is classified into Branded Fuel Cards, Merchant Branded Fuel Cards, and Universal Fuel Cards. While by Application the market is categorized into Fuel Refill, Parking, Vehicle Service, Toll Charge, and Others.It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall fuel card market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).Thus the report’s conclusion reveals overall growth prospect of the market along with impact analysis.

