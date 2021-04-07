Gambling Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Gambling Market 2019
Gambling is the wagering of money or something of value (referred to as “the stakes”) on an event with an uncertain outcome with the primary intent of winning money or material goods.
During 2017, the lottery segment dominated the gambling market. The market is expected to witness growth in this segment during the forecast period due to higher chances of profit despite lower investment.
The global gambling market is segmented into three main regions: the Americas, APAC and EMEA. Americas accounted for the largest market share during 2017, with North America being the primary revenue contributor. However, South American countries are expected generate more revenue over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Gambling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Gambling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gambling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
888 Holdings
Camelot Group
Galaxy Entertainment Group
Intralot
MGM Resorts
New York State Lottery
Paddy Power Betfair
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lottery
Betting
Casino
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Online Gambling
Offline Gambling
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
