Games Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Games Market 2019

A game is a structured form of play, usually undertaken for enjoyment and sometimes used as an educational tool. Key components of games are goals, rules, challenge, and interaction. Games generally involve mental or physical stimulation, and often both. Many games help develop practical skills, serve as a form of exercise, or otherwise perform an educational, simulational, or psychological role.

China consists of the largest volume of gamers and is contributing extensively to the high revenue and demand for games in APAC. The market will witness significant growth in this region according to our market research analysis, APAC will be the major contributor to the computer games market throughout the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Games market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Games development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

Microsoft

NetEase

Nintendo

Sony

Tencent

ChangYou

DeNA

GungHo

Apple

Google

Nexon

Sega

Namco Bandai

Ubisoft

Square Enix

Take-Two Interactive

King Digital Entertainment

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Game

Offline Game

Market segment by Application, split into

Amateur

Professional

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

