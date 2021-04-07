Glass Sunroofs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Status, Growth, Trends, Segments and Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2025
An automotive glass sunroof is a movable glass panel that is operable to uncover an opening in an automobile roof, which allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment.
Sunroofs are either manually operated or motor driven, and are available in many shapes, sizes and styles. While the term sunroof is now used generically to describe any glass panel in the roof, the term “”moon roof”” was historically used to describe stationary glass panes rigidly mounted in the roof panel over the passenger compartment.
The global Glass Sunroofs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Glass Sunroofs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Sunroofs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
American Sunroof Corp.
Webasto Aftermarket Sunroofs
Inteva Products
Valmet Automotive
Automotive Sunroof Company
Carlex Glass America
Saint-Gobain
Johnan America
Yachiyo of America
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Moonroof
Pop-up
Spoiler
Inbuilt
Folding
Top-mount
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aeronautics
Railway Industries
Trucks
Armored Vehicles
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Glass Sunroofs Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Glass Sunroofs Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Glass Sunroofs Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Glass Sunroofs Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Glass Sunroofs Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Glass Sunroofs Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Sunroofs Business
Chapter Eight: Glass Sunroofs Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Glass Sunroofs Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
