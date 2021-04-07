Global Agricultural Testing Market 2018 to 2025 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Global Agricultural Testing Market 2025 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market



The Global Agricultural Testing Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2018 and 2025 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Global Agricultural Testing Market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Global Agricultural Testing Market is valued approximately USD 4.6 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.64 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses and rapid industrialization leading to the disposable of untreated industrial waste are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of agricultural testing globally. Moreover, growing demand for nutritious food would increase the adoption of agricultural testing as these are used to grow nutritious and health crop.

Global Agricultural Testing Market is significantly driven by Increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in November 2018, approximately 48 million get sick and 1,28,000 are hospitalized, 3,000 die from foodborne diseases each year in the United States. Additionally, Salmonella is the most common known cause of hospitalization owing to the food poising in the United States with around 19,000 cases per year. Also, economic burden of foodborne illness is estimated to be around $77.7 billion, that is spent towards health-related costs and loss of productivity. Hence, in order to get rid of foodborne illness the adoption of agricultural treating would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, technological advancements in testing industry offers lucrative growth prospects for the Global Agricultural Testing Market globally over the forecast period. However, high costs related to the procurement of rapid agricultural testing equipment is the major factor that impede the growth of Global Agricultural Testing Market.

On the basis of segmentation, the agricultural testing market is segmented into sample, source and technology. The sample segment of Global Agricultural Testing Market is classified into soil, water, seed, compost, manure, biosolids and plant tissue of which soil segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment owing to the growing contamination of soil caused by industrial effluents and wastewater, propelling the importance of soil testing. On the basis of source segment, the market is bifurcated into safety testing and quality assurance of which quality assurance holds the leading position in market owing to the needs to identify required nutrients essential for a robust development and growth of crops. Based on the technology segment, the market is classified into conventional technology and rapid technology.

The regional analysis of agricultural testing market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Europe have occupied major share in the Global Agricultural Testing Market The major reasons for the dominance of Europe are stringent regulation of food safety and with laws related to nutritional contents, labelling and chemicals. The dominance of the Europe region is witnessed owing to the presence of high number of testing laboratories across Europe. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region headed by Japan, China, India and Australia in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to implementation of regulations for food testing and growing awareness about food safety norms.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Global Agricultural Testing Market over the period 2019-2026.

The Global Agricultural Testing Market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global Global Agricultural Testing Market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

