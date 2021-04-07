Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (ABB Ltd.Azbil CorporationBuildingIQ, Inc.C3 IoTCylon Controls Ltd.DaikinDaintree NetworksEchelon CorporationEcova, Inc.EnerNOC, Inc.eSight EnergyFirstFuel Software, Inc.General ElectricGridPoint, Inc.Honeywell International Inc.Ingersoll-Rand PLCInternational Business Machines CorporationJohnson Controls, Inc.Jones Lang LaSalle IncorporatedOptimum Energy LLCPowerhouse DynamicsSchneider ElectricSiemens AGSkyFoundry LLCVerisae, Inc.)

A building energy management system (BEMS) is a computer-based system that monitors and controls a building’s electrical and mechanical equipment such as lighting, power systems, heating, and ventilation. The BEMS is connected to the building’s service plant and back to a central computer to allow control of on/off times for temperatures, lighting, humidity, etc. Cables connect various series of hubs around the building to a central supervisory computer where building operators can control the building. The building energy management software provides control functions, monitoring, and alarms, and allows the operators to enhance building performance.

Scope of the Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Report

This report studies the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The prospect BEMS can offer for energy savings is mostly unexploited today, as several building owners and operators are unaware of how the data driven optimizations can diminish the energy consumption. The most energy consuming areas in the building are HVAC systems, office equipment, catering, fan, pumps, and controls. The energy consumption in building facilities, which encompasses mainly the usage of fossil fuels, adds to the increasing air pollution with adverse impacts on public health and is also instrumental in damaging the environment. Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels cause global warming and eventually result in climate change. Other damaging emissions include oxides of sulphur and nitrogen, which cause acid rain. The main benefits that are incurred by BEMS are cost saving, reduction in fossil fuel consumption, balanced environment, and exemption from stringent regulation and tax benefits.

Some of the factors driving the market include the increased usage of smart grid services, enhanced brand or public image, green building incentives, and national energy security. However, the market growth rate is hindered by factors, such as split incentives, limited budgets and financial solutions, uncertainty about the amount of savings, and limited expertise among others.

The global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offices (government and private)

Retail stores

Institutions (schools, colleges and universities)

Hospitals

Shopping malls and hotels

Others

