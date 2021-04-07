Global Citronellal Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Present Scenario, Drivers and Trends

Global Citronellal Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Citronellal is a monoterpenoid, the main component in the mixture of terpenoid chemical compounds that give citronella oil its distinctive lemon scent.

Citronellal is a major isolate in distilled oils from the plants Cymbopogon, lemon-scented gum, and lemon-scented teatree. The (–)-(S)-enantiomer of citronellal makes up to 80% of the leaf oil from kaffir lime leaves and is the compound responsible for its characteristic aroma.

The global Citronellal market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Citronellal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Citronellal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Crescent Chemical

National Analytical

KalpSutra Chemicals

Parchem

Kanta Enterprises Private

Mainchem

Alfa Aesar

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Food Additives

Perfumes

Drugs

Others

