Global Enterprise Search Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2024

The increasing demand for time-saving data search solutions is expected to be the key growth factor for the enterprise search market. The increasing data volumes sourced from different gateways in the Search Appliances has created a need for managing it. Enterprise search solutions help in organizing and managing this data, due to which these solutions have found a large adoption in the Search Appliances. Enterprise search solutions enable the availability of required data or information to the user from a pool of databases, emails, intranet, data management systems, and so on. It saves the operation time and money for the enterprise by efficiently managing information and searching for required information without any hassles. Additionally, it offers a security layer by allowing only authorized personnel to access information.

The demand for relevant information and the emergence of technologies such as Software as a Service (SAAS) and cloud computing are further expected to favor the enterprise search market growth over the forecast period. The low maintenance and installation costs along with the elimination of technical support staff associated with these technologies are expected to fuel the enterprise search market growth. Data ambiguity and high implementation cost may act as a restraint to the market.

Scope of the Report:

The increasing demand for solutions offering time-saving data search capabilities is expected to be a key factor driving the market growth over the next eight years. The growing need to efficiently supervise large volumes of data in an organization in order to improve the operational efficiency is propelling the adoption of enterprise search solutions. These solutions offer an enhanced security layer, allowing access to information only for the authorized personnel. This is also promoting the market growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for several value-added services, along with the search capabilities, is encouraging the adoption of enterprise search solutions in the organization with large changes in operational practices.

Technological advancements and the emergence of cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) are driving the adoption of hosted enterprise search solutions in the small and medium enterprises. Added benefits offered by these solutions, including low maintenance and reduced installation cost, along with minimum technical support, are positively impacting the market growth. The trend is likely to continue in the near future as well. However, the availability of the open source free enterprise search solution may pose a challenge to companies operating in the market.

Banking and financial services are expected to be a high-growth segment; in 2016, it accounted for over 33% of the enterprise search market. Data sharing and interconnectivity are expected to be the key factors driving growth across this segment.

The large enterprises end-use segment is expected to dominate the market over the next eight years. This can be credited to the increasing need to search for accurate data across a vast database extracted from different sources. The pay-per-use model offered by the cloud (SaaS) enterprise search solutions providers is expected to have a wide adoption across the small and medium enterprises at a rate higher than the global average over the forecast period.

North America emerged as a market leader in terms of market revenue and accounted for over 35% of the global enterprise search market in 2015. Technological advancements along with the presence of the key market players have contributed to the regional market growth.

The key industry participants include HP Autonomy, Google Inc., SharePoint Search (Acquired by Microsoft), and IBM Corp. Strategic collaborations, in order to provide mass market solutions while serving the niche markets, remain a strategic initiative that is followed by the leading players.

The global Enterprise Search market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Enterprise Search.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Enterprise Search market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Enterprise Search market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM Corp

SAP AG

Dassault Systemes

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

Coveo Corp

Marklogic Inc

Concept Searching Limited

Lucid Work

Perceptive Software Inc

X1 Technologies

HP Autonomy

Attivio Inc

Expert System Inc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Local Installations

Hosted Versions

Search Appliances

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Banking & Financial Services

Media

Manufacturing

Others

