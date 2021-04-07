Global Green Cement Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2016 – 2024

The global green cement market is segmented into product type such as fly ash based, slag based, geopolymer and others. Among these segments, geopolymer segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of geopolymer segment can be attributed to its environmental and technical benefits such as reduction in carbon emission and higher resistance to fire and other chemicals. Further, fire resistance property of geopolymer cement is a major reason which is envisioned to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

The residential sector segment by end user is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Increasing constructional activities across the globe and rising environmental concerns are two key factors which are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Global Green Cement Market is expected to expand at 10.2% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global green cement market is expected to reach at USD 35.1 Billion by the end of 2024. The market is expected to grow at noteworthy pace during the forecast period owing to increasing environmental concerns and environmental benefits of green cement. Further, lower shrinkage rate and higher resistive properties of green cements are likely to escalate the growth of global green cement market in upcoming years.

Mounting Environmental Concerns

Factors related to environmental concern such as carbon emission, global warming and pollution and increasing consumer awareness are driving the growth of green cement market. Cement production is major source of greenhouse gasses and growing need to curb carbon emission is likely to fuel the demand for green cement across the globe. Additionally, use of green cement is more beneficial for contractors due to its fire resistance property and less self-drying time.

Favourable Government Initiatives and Programmes

Governments of developed and developing countries are encouraging population to adopt green cements in construction activities. Further, government support and initiatives to promote green cement is expected to foster the growth of global green cement market in future.

The report titled “Green Cement Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global green cement market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end-user and by region.

However, presence of other alternatives and lack of awareness regarding benefits of green cement are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the green cement market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global green cement market which includes company profiling of CEMEX, Calera, Lafarge Holcim, Heidelberg Cement, Votorantim cimentos S.A, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Taiwan Cement Corporation, Ecocem Ireland Ltd, Italcementi, Specialty Minerals Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global green cement market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

