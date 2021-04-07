Global HD Map Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance: Statistical Analysis for HD Map Market Report capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

HD Map (High Definition Map) is one of the essential members of the safe driving core chain. High Definition means that the absolute coordinates are more accurate. Absolute coordinate accuracy refers to the accuracy of a target on a map and a real thing in the real world. The absolute accuracy of a HD Map is generally fine at the sub-meter level, and the relative accuracy of the landscape (eg, the relative position accuracy of the lane and lane, lane and lane) is often higher. On the other hand, HD Map contain more informative and detailed information on road traffic information. HD Map not only have high-precision coordinates, but also accurate road shape, and each lane slope, curvature, heading, elevation, roll data are also included.

Scope of the Report:

USA has the largest global manufacturers in HD Map market, while the Europe is the second value market for HD Map in 2017.

HD Map technology is not mature now, the market outlook is full of uncertainty. But with the unstoppable development of ADAS and autonomous cars, and HD Map is essential to achieve autonomous cars, so we expect, HD Map future will be very bright.

The global HD Map market is valued at 200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6420 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 78.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of HD Map.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the HD Map market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the HD Map market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

TomTom

Google

Alibaba (AutoNavi)

Navinfo

Mapmyindia

Sandborn

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Network

Application

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ADAS

Autonomous Vehicles

Others

