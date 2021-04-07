Global Oolong Tea Market Forecast from 2019 to 2025
Oolong is a traditional semi-fermented Chinese tea produced through a process including withering the plant under strong sun and oxidation before curling and twisting. Most oolong teas, especially those of fine quality, involve unique tea plant cultivars that are exclusively used for particular varieties. The degree of fermentation, which varies according to the chosen oxidation duration, can range from 8-85%, depending on the variety and production style. Oolong is especially popular in south China and among Chinese expatriates in Southeast Asia.
Different styles of oolong tea can vary widely in flavor. They can be sweet and fruity with honey aromas, or woody and thick with roasted aromas, or green and fresh with complex aromas, all depending on the horticulture and style of production. Several types of oolong tea, including those produced in the Wuyi Mountains of northern Fujian, such as Da Hong Pao, are among the most famous Chinese teas.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Oolong Tea market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- ESP Tea Emporium
- The Republic Of Tea
- Harney and Sons
- Associated British Foods
- The Mighty Leaf Tea Company
- Tata Global Beverages
- Unilever
Market size by Product
By Type
- Guangdong
- Fujian
- Taiwan
By Form
- Loose Leaf
- Powder
- Tea Bags
By Formulation
- Flavoured
- Unfavoured
Market size by End User
- Beverage
- Nutraceuticals
Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.
Oolong Tea Consumption by Region
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and research the global Oolong Tea status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Oolong Tea manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
