Global Plastic Pallet Market Growth Is Skyrocketing beyond Predictions

A pallet, sometimes inaccurately called a skid (a skid has no bottom deck boards), is a flat transport structure that supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted by a forklift, pallet jack, front loader, work saver, or other jacking device, or a crane. A pallet is the structural foundation of a unit load which allows handling and storage efficiencies. Goods or shipping containers are often placed on a pallet secured with strapping, stretch wrap or shrink wrap and shipped. Since its invention in the twentieth century, its use has dramatically supplanted older forms of crating like the wooden box and the wooden barrel, as it works well with modern packaging like corrugated boxes and intermodal containers commonly used for bulk shipping.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Plastic Pallet market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Plastic Pallet in 2016.

In the industry, Brambles profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Craemer Holding and Langjia ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 20.41%, 5.52% and 4.95% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Plastic Pallet, including High density polyethylene (HDPE) and Polypropylene (PP). And High density polyethylene (HDPE) is the main type for Plastic Pallet, and the High density polyethylene (HDPE) reached a sales volume of approximately 71533 K Unit in 2016, with 52.13% of global sales volume.

Plastic Pallet technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Plastic Pallet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Plastic Pallet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

