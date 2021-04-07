Global Self-Service Analytics Market Research Report 2019 Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Self-Service Analytics Market 2019

Self Service Analytics signify a set of software that helps organizations to predict forthcoming opportunities and risks. It is also used for data visualization to communicate insights that helps to identify top customers, in order to develop improved up-sell and cross-sell offers. Self Service Analytics is a type of business intelligence which is used to perform queries and produce results in the form of reports with a minimal IT supports. This analytics is considered as an easy to use business intelligence tool with simple analytic ability that helps to understand the information easily.

North America is expected to continue being the largest revenue generating region for self-service BI vendors for the next five years. This will be due to its high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology followed by Europe and APAC. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the self-service analytics market due to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies. The various government initiatives for its upcoming projects such as smart cities across APAC countries including China and India also supports the growth of self-service analytics in the region.

In 2018, the global Self-Service Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Self-Service Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Self-Service Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tableau Software (U.S)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Splunk (U.S)

Syncsort (U.S)

Crimson Hexagon (U.S)

Alteryx (U.S)

SAS Institute (U.S)

TIBCO Software (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Vista equity partners (U.S)

DrivenBI (U.S)

MicroStrategy (U.S)

Concur Technologies (U.S)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premises

On Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT &Telecommunication

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

