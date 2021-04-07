Global Spiral Membrane Market Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2026

Global Spiral Membrane Market Analysis

According to Kenneth Research, The Global Spiral Membrane Market was valued at USD 5.08 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.62 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.60% from 2019 to 2026.

What are Spiral Membranes?

Spiral wound membranes are defined as tightly packed filter media in which a permeable membrane is wrapped around a center core in a spiral fashion similar to a roll of fabric. The permeable membrane is sealed at the edges and is gapped with a spacer material that allows flow of the liquid that is to be filtered. Spiral membranes have a compact layout and high membrane area per element making them ideal for high-flow applications with minimal or no suspended solids. They have the advantage of low component and operating costs. Spiral membranes are widely used for many applications within industries such as food, beverage, dairy, biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Global Spiral Membrane Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

With the growing population and rapid urbanization in the emerging economies, the market for spiral membrane is growing. Another factor that is benefitting the growth of the market are the increasing number of regulations that are arising for environmental safety. Other factors such as the high operating and maintenance cost for end users are leading to the restraint of the growth of the Spiral Membrane market.

Global Spiral Membrane Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Spiral Membrane Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such Dowdupont, Merck Group, Pall Corporation, Toray Industries, Hydranautics (Nitto Denko Corporation), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions, LG Water Solutions, Lanxess, Pentair and Koch Membrane Systems. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Spiral Membrane Market, By Polymer Type

Polyamide

Ps & Pes

Fluoropolymers

Others

Global Spiral Membrane Market, By Technology

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Nanofiltration (NF)

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Microfiltration (MF)

Global Spiral Membrane Market, By End-Use Industry

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Others

