Global Talc Market 2019 to 2026 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

The Global Talc Market was valued at USD 2.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.72 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.42% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Talc?

Talc is a clay mineral that is composed of hydrated magnesium silicate. It occurs as foliated to fibrous masses, and in a rare crystal form. Talc, with the combination of corn starch is a widely used substance, which is more commonly known as baby powder. Talc can be used as lubricant and a thickening agent, which has applications in ceramics, paint and roofing material, as well as is a crucial ingredient in various cosmetic products.

Global Talc Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

The increased demand for talc from the automotive industry as well as the increasing industrialization and increased disposable income from the emerging economies are leading to the growth of the market. Factors such as the easy availability of substitutes as well as the rules and regulations that determine the production as well as the use for talc are restraining the growth of the market.

With the growing industrial expansions occurring in developing economies such as in the Asia Pacific region as well as the surging energy prices, the market is expected to grow. Other factors that are aiding the growth of the market includes the growing demand for nuclear power generation. Factors such as the lack of awareness surrounding energy efficiency are restraining the growth of the market.

Global Talc Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Talc Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Imerys, Nippon Talc, Liaoning Aihai Talc, Mondo Minerals, Minerals Technologies, Guangxi Guilin Longsheng Huamei Talc Development Company, Sibelco, Xilolite, IMI Fabi and Golcha Minerals. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Talc Market, By Deposit Type

• Talc Carbonate

• Talc Chlorite

• Other Talc Deposits

Global Talc Market, By End-Use Industry

• Plastics

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Paints & Coatings

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food

• Pulp & Paper

• Ceramics

• Others



