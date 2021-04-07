Gluten Free Beer Market Regional Analysis 2019, Industry Segments, Key Players, Development, Business Opportunities by Forecast to 2023

Gluten-Free Beer Market Research Report includes various topics like total Market Size, Key Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Outlook etc. Furthermore, it covers key market updates, the impact of regulations and technological updates in. The report addresses the need to stay updated in this competitive market conditions and this provides and comprehensive data for making strategies and decision to stimulate the market growth and profitability.

Market Insight:

Gluten-Free Beer Market can enjoy an impressive 14.90% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) with a surge in valuation to USD 651.6 million. Volume-wise, the gluten-free beer market is expecting a 12% rise that can help the market surpass 64 million liters production by 2023. Market Research Future’s (MRFR’s) report extensively covers segments and factors to provide a better analysis of the future demography. Among the factors, the prevalence of celiac disease and burgeoning brewery industry can significantly impact the market in the coming years.

The Gluten-Free Beer Market is fast gaining prominence with the popping up of breweries all across the globe. Gluten-free beers are mostly sourced from substances such as cider, sorghum, rice, and buckwheat which naturally do not contain gluten. Other sources such as wheat, barley, and rye have glutens which can trigger allergies which is why many prefer to stay away from these types of beers. In many countries, the acceptable limit is 20 ppm (parts per million) of gluten, which the officials deem as gluten-free.

Despite the benefits, the gluten-free beer market can experience a decline due to the high price of gluten-free beers and stringent regulatory frameworks. However, product innovation and variety can assist the gluten-free market to regain its composure.

Get a Free Sample Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7144

Key Players:

Major market players listed in the Gluten-Free Beer Market are Stone Brewing Co. (the U.S.), Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub (the U.S.), Joseph James Brewing Company, Inc. (the U.S.), Omission Brewing Co. (the U.S.), New Planet Beer Co. (the U.S.), Brasserie De Brunehaut S.A. (Belgium), New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc. (the U.S.), Les Brasseurs Sans Gluten Inc. (Canada),Whistler Brewing Company (Canada), Redbridge Beer (the U.S.), Ipswich Ale Brewery (the U.S.), Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc. (the U.S.), Lakefront Brewery Inc. (the U.S.), Epic Brewing Company (the U.S.), and Bellfield Brewery Ltd. (the U.K.).

Partnerships are at an all-time high in the market. In March 2018, Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub partnered with the Centennial State to enhance the quality of their gluten-free craft beer. At the same time, the company is expanding its business in Colorado by opening up stores. In April 2017, Omission Brewing Co. launched their light golden ale gluten-free. The product has the taste of craft beer but is light.

Segmentation:

The global gluten-free market can be segmented by type and packaging.

Type-wise segmentation of the gluten-free market includes gluten-free, and gluten-reduced. The gluten-free beer segment is the frontrunner. Its business growth in the North American region can help it attain 14.74% CAGR during the forecast period. The segment can surpass a valuation of USD 432 million by 2023. Apart from North America, the APAC region can boost the segment growth at 15.04% CAGR during the forecast period.

Packaging-wise, the gluten-free beer market can be segmented into cans, bottles, and others. Bottles segment is in charge of the market. The segment is expecting an impressive 14.65% CAGR during the forecast period. North America, by growing at a CAGR of 15.93%, is expected to contribute the most to the global growth of the market. The APAC region is expecting a CAGR of 15.63% over the review period.

Regional Segmentation:

Geographic analysis of the Gluten-Free Beer Market includes namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America, both in terms of volume and value, is in the charge. With the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as its main contributor, the regional market is expected to dominate the sector for the coming years as well. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the presence of several beer companies. Number of takers for gluten-free beers is quite high, and the market is intensely competitive as companies make strategic moves to stay afloat in the business.

The APAC market is expected to expand with great gusto with countries such as Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and China contributing the most.

Europe comes next with Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., and Spain contributing the maximum share. The region is benefitting much from the advent of e-commerce section. The presence of celiac disease is also influencing the intake of gluten-free beers.