In-Store Analytics Market Emerging Trends, Demands and Growth by Top Key Players : Capillary Technologies , Celect , Happiest Minds , Inpixon , Mindtree Ltd

In-Store Analytics involves finding deeper insights from consumer behavioral data. It offers retailer a closer real-time look at their requirements, taste & preferences, perception and expectation when visiting a store. The global In-Store analytics Market is poised to flourish in the coming years with the rising ICT spending in developed and developing countries.

The global In-Store Analytics Market is growing due to an increase in e-commerce competition, the need for enhancing customer experience and satisfaction level. However, the lack of skilled personality and concern over data security and data privacy limiting the Market growth. The global economy is rapidly growing and the demand for cloud-based analytics, real-time data analytics are also creating new opportunities for In-store analytics Market.

Companies Covered in this Report

1.Capillary Technologies

2.Celect Inc

3.Happiest Minds

4.Inpixon

5.Mindtree Ltd

6.Retail Solutions Inc

7.RetailNext Inc

8.SAP

9.Scanlytics Inc

10.Thinkinside

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global In-Store Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the In-Store Analytics industry with a special focus on the global Market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of In-Store Analytics Market with detailed Market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global In-Store Analytics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the leading In-Store Analytics Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global In-Store Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of component, application and deployment model. Based on component, the Market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the application the Market is segmented into Customer Management, Marketing Management, Merchandising Analysis, Store Operations Management, Risk and Compliance Management. On the basis of deployment model, the Market is segmented into, Cloud and on-premises.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global In-Store Analytics Market based on various segments. It also provides Market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The In-Store Analytics Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting In-Store Analytics Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates Market dynamics effecting the Market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the In-Store Analytics Market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.IN-STORE ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.IN-STORE ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.IN-STORE ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.IN-STORE ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8.IN-STORE ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9.IN-STORE ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODEL

10.IN-STORE ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12.IN-STORE ANALYTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

