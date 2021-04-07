Indonesia Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report – 2nd 2019 Bid Round Opened under Gross Split Terms

Indonesia has introduced gross split PSAs for investment in its upstream oil and gas sector. Following the regulatory overhaul, the government is looking to promote exploration through new licensing rounds. In August 2018, the second conventional regular tender bid round opened, which for the first time includes production acreage. Going forward, Pertamina intends to increase its role as an upstream operator in the sector, this may introduce new third-party opportunities.

“Indonesia Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report – 2nd 2018 Bid Round Opened under Gross Split Terms”, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state’s take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas investment climate.

– Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Indonesia

– Assessment of the current fiscal regime’s state take and attractiveness to investors

– Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks

– Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry

– Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production

– Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses

– Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Indonesia.

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 3

1.2. List of Figures 4

2. Regime Overview 5

3. State Take Assessment 8

4. Key Fiscal Terms 9

4.1. Bonuses 9

4.2. Gross Split Production Sharing (Contracts from 2017 Onwards) 10

4.2.1. Variable Adjustment Factors 10

4.2.2. Progressive Adjustment Factors 13

4.3. First Tranche Petroleum (Pre-2017 Contracts) 15

4.4. Investment Credit (Pre-2017 Contracts) 15

4.5. Cost Recovery (Pre-2017 Contracts) 16

4.5.1. Cost Recovery Limit 16

4.5.2. Recoverable Costs 16

4.5.3. Marginal Field Uplift (2005-2018) 18

4.5.4. Treatment of Unrecovered Costs upon Transition to Gross Split Regime 18

4.6. Production Sharing (Pre-2017 Contracts) 19

