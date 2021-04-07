Internet of Things Security 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.
Concerns have been raised that the Internet of things is being developed rapidly without appropriate consideration of the profound security challenges involved and the regulatory changes that might be necessary. Most of the technical security concerns are similar to those of conventional servers, workstations and smartphones, but security challenges unique to the IoT continue to develop, including industrial security controls, hybrid systems, IoT-specific business processes, and end nodes.
In 2018, the global Internet of Things Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Things Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Check Point Security Software Technologies
Cisco Systems
Digicert
GE
Gemalto
Hewlett Packard Development Company
Infineon Technologies
Intel
IBM
NSIDE Secure
PTC
Sophos
Symantec Corporation
Trend Micro
Trustwave
Verizon Enterprise Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Security
Application Security
Endpoint Security
Network Security
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Retail
Connected Vehicles
Smart Government and Defense
Connected Healthcare
Consumer Wearables
Connected Logistics
Smart Energy and Utilities
Smart Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
