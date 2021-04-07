IoT in Livestock Management Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Cisco Systems, IBM, KaaIoT, Oracle, Trimble and more…

A new market study, titled “Global IoT in Livestock Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions. These Internet-connected systems gather data of livestock and communicate with external processes via onboard sensors, impacting businesses in just about every industry, including livestock management.

This report focuses on the global IoT in Livestock Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Livestock Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

IBM

KaaIoT Technologies

Oracle

Trimble

Afimilk

Allflex

BouMatic

CEMA

eCow Devon

GEA Group

IceRobotics

Libelium

Link Labs

Medria

Nokia Solutions and Networks

OnFarm

ROXAN

SenseGrow

Softweb Solutions

Stellapps

Sum-It Computer Systems

Valley Agricultural Software

Market analysis by product type

Hardware

Software

Service

Market analysis by market

Milk Harvesting

Health and Wellness

Feeding

Breeding

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT in Livestock Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT in Livestock Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



