IoT Node and Gateway Market to 2027 Detailed Analysis by key players Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Investment & Holding and Intel Corporation and others

The emergence of IPv6 has resulted in a huge number of devices to be connected on the internet resulting in proliferation of data over the network. Growing penetration of connected devices coupled with exponential adoptions of IoT-enabled devices is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the IoT Node and Gateway market. Concerns around the security of the data over the network hinders the adoptions of this technology further posing a challenge to the growth of IoT Node and Gateway market. Encouraging advancements in the sensor technology coupled with significant investments by Governments for the development of IoT to provide new opportunities to the players operating in the IoT Node and Gateway market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., and Intel Corporation. Also, Microchip Technology, Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., ST Microelectronics N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Incorporated are a few other important players in the IoT Node and Gateway market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT Node and Gateway market based on the hardware and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IoT Node and Gateway market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The IoT Node and Gateway market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the IoT Node and Gateway market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the IoT Node and Gateway market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways IoT Node and Gateway Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics IoT Node and Gateway Market Analysis- Global Analysis IoT Node and Gateway Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Hardware Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape IoT Node and Gateway Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

