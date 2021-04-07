IT and BPO Services 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report
IT and BPO Services Market 2019
Business process outsourcing (BPO) is defined as a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of a specific business process to a third-party service provider. Often the business processes are information technology-based, and are referred to as ITES-BPO, where ITES stands for Information Technology Enabled Service.
IT and business process outsourcing (BPO) services help organizations in creating, managing, and optimizing information and business processes with business and technical expertise. They also aid in managing IT systems and are process focused. These services focus on providing a framework to structure IT-related activities.
In 2018, the global IT and BPO Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT and BPO Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT and BPO Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Capgemini
CSC
IBM
TCS
Wipro
Accenture
HCL Technologies
Infosys
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IT services
BPM
Software and R&D
Market segment by Application, split into
Finance
Insurance
Telecom
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT and BPO Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT and BPO Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
