IT Spending in Aviation 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

IT Spending in Aviation Market 2019

Aviation refers to the activities surrounding mechanical flight and the aircraft industry. Aircraft includes fixed-wingand rotary-wing types, morphable wings, wing-less lifting bodies, as well as lighter-than-air craft such as balloons and airships.

The Air Transportation System and several key subsystems including the Aircraft, Airline, and Air Traffic Management are changed by Information Technology significantly. Information technologies are seen to have a significant impact on the safety, efficiency, capability, capacity, environmental impact and financial performance of the Air Transportation System and its components.

In 2018, the global IT Spending in Aviation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IT Spending in Aviation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Spending in Aviation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amadeus IT Group

Rockwell Collins

SITA

Ultra-Electronics Airport Systems

AirIT

Atos

Capgemini

Damarel Systems

INFORM

Lockheed Martin

NEC

Northrop Grumman

PASSUR Aerospace

RESA

SAAB Sensis

Siemens

TravelSky Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Aircraft

Airline System

Air Traffic Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

