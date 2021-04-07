MACHINE LEARNING 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SIZE, SHARE, STATUS, SWOT ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global Machine Learning market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Machine Learning.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Machine Learning market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Machine Learning market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Sas Institute Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Bigml, Inc.

Google Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Baidu, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Intel Corporation

H2o.ai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Others

7 Asia-Pacific Machine Learning by Country

