Micro-Location Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Micro-location targeting uses technology that can pinpoint your indoor location to within a few feet, and that creates a world of opportunities for consumer engagement. The Technology. A number of technologies are being harnessed in the micro-location space.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Aruba Networks (HPE)

Humatics Corporation

Estimote

Ruckus Networks

Zebra Technologies

Centrak

Ubisense Group

Camco Technologies

Siemens (Agilion)

Decawave

Apple

Google

Redpine Signals

Visible Assets

Bluecats

APAC is expected to dominate the market, in terms of value, by 2024, followed by North America. In APAC, the adoption of micro-location solutions for asset management in sectors such as industrial, sports and entertainment, and retail and logistics is expected to increase in the coming years. China is likely to be the major contributor to the deployment of micro-location solutions in APAC during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Micro-Location Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Micro-Location Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Micro-Location Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ultra-wideband (UWB)

Wi-Fi

RFID

BLE

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and Hospitality

Healthcare

Industrial

Transportation

Sports

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Micro-Location Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Micro-Location Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

