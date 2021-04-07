Micro-Location Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Micro-location targeting uses technology that can pinpoint your indoor location to within a few feet, and that creates a world of opportunities for consumer engagement. The Technology. A number of technologies are being harnessed in the micro-location space.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Aruba Networks (HPE)
Humatics Corporation
Estimote
Ruckus Networks
Zebra Technologies
Centrak
Ubisense Group
Camco Technologies
Siemens (Agilion)
Decawave
Apple
Google
Redpine Signals
Visible Assets
Bluecats
APAC is expected to dominate the market, in terms of value, by 2024, followed by North America. In APAC, the adoption of micro-location solutions for asset management in sectors such as industrial, sports and entertainment, and retail and logistics is expected to increase in the coming years. China is likely to be the major contributor to the deployment of micro-location solutions in APAC during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Micro-Location Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Micro-Location Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Micro-Location Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ultra-wideband (UWB)
Wi-Fi
RFID
BLE
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail and Hospitality
Healthcare
Industrial
Transportation
Sports
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Micro-Location Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Micro-Location Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Micro-Location Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Ultra-wideband (UWB)
1.4.3 Wi-Fi
1.4.4 RFID
1.4.5 BLE
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Micro-Location Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail and Hospitality
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Transportation
1.5.6 Sports
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Micro-Location Technology Market Size
2.2 Micro-Location Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Micro-Location Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Micro-Location Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Micro-Location Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Micro-Location Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 Aruba Networks (HPE)
12.2.1 Aruba Networks (HPE) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Micro-Location Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Aruba Networks (HPE) Revenue in Micro-Location Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Aruba Networks (HPE) Recent Development
12.3 Humatics Corporation
12.3.1 Humatics Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Micro-Location Technology Introduction
12.3.4 Humatics Corporation Revenue in Micro-Location Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Humatics Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Estimote
12.4.1 Estimote Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Micro-Location Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Estimote Revenue in Micro-Location Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Estimote Recent Development
12.5 Ruckus Networks
12.5.1 Ruckus Networks Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Micro-Location Technology Introduction
12.5.4 Ruckus Networks Revenue in Micro-Location Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Ruckus Networks Recent Development
12.6 Zebra Technologies
12.6.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Micro-Location Technology Introduction
12.6.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Micro-Location Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Centrak
12.7.1 Centrak Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Micro-Location Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Centrak Revenue in Micro-Location Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Centrak Recent Development
12.8 Ubisense Group
12.8.1 Ubisense Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Micro-Location Technology Introduction
12.8.4 Ubisense Group Revenue in Micro-Location Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Ubisense Group Recent Development
12.9 Camco Technologies
12.9.1 Camco Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Micro-Location Technology Introduction
12.9.4 Camco Technologies Revenue in Micro-Location Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Camco Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Siemens (Agilion)
12.10.1 Siemens (Agilion) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Micro-Location Technology Introduction
12.10.4 Siemens (Agilion) Revenue in Micro-Location Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Siemens (Agilion) Recent Development
12.11 Decawave
12.12 Apple
12.13 Google
12.14 Redpine Signals
12.15 Visible Assets
12.16 Bluecats
Continued….
