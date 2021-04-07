Monthly Upstream Deals Review – August 2019

“Monthly Upstream Deals Review – August 2018”, report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions), in the upstream oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed comparative month-on-month data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies. It also envisage on the recent rumors on acquisitions across the industry. The report also highlights Top Buyers and Sellers, as well as Valuation Multiples ($/boed, $/1P boe, $/2P boe) by Region for the last six months.

Get Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2359521

Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData’s proprietary in-house Oil and Gas eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope

– Analyze market trends for the upstream oil and gas industry in the global arena

– Review of deal trends in the upstream segments, i.e. conventional and unconventional

– Analysis of M&As in the upstream oil and gas industry

– Information on the top deals that took place in the industry

– Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

– Review the valuation metrics, such as US$ per boe, US$ per 1P reserves, and US$ per 2P reserves.

Reasons to buy

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

– Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry

– Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry

– Identify top deals makers in the upstream oil and gas industry.

Key Point From Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 1

1.2. List of Figures 2

2. Sector Highlights 3

3. Mergers and Acquisitions – Americas 5

4. Mergers and Acquisitions – Europe, Middle East, and Africa 9

5. Mergers and Acquisitions – Asia-Pacific 12

6. Appendix 14

6.1. Abbreviations 14

6.2. Methodology 14

6.3. Coverage 14

6.4. Secondary Research 15

6.5. Contact Us 15

6.6. Disclaimer 15

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2359521

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]