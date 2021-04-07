Mushroom Market : How It Is Going To Impact On Global Industry To Grow In Near Future | Bonduelle Fresh Europe , Christiaens Group , Costa Group , Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Limited

Mushrooms are classified into the vegetable category and belong to the kingdom of fungi. Mushrooms provide several essential nutrients and are high in antioxidants. Lack of antioxidants in the human body potentially leads to cancer. The folate in mushrooms plays an important role in DNA synthesis and repair and prevents the formation of cancer cells from mutations in the DNA. An estimated 50% of edible mushrooms are considered functional foods and also have a potential positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition.

The demand for mushroom is growing at a significant pace owing to factors such as an increase in consumption of processed foods and a rise in consumer awareness about health and wellness. Moreover, improving technologies to increase the shelf-life of the mushroom products coupled with technological advancements and innovations to expand applicability are the significant factors boosting the demand for mushrooms globally. However, limited shelf-life of mushrooms is the key factor restraining the growth of the market.

Companies Covered in this Report

1. Bonduelle Fresh Europe

2. Christiaens Group

3. Costa Group

4. Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Limited

5. Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc

6. Greenyard Group

7. Monaghan Mushrooms

8. Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

9. OKECHAMP SA

10. The Mushroom Company

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Mushroom Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the mushroom market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, application and geography. The global mushroom market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mushroom market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mushroom market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application. Based on type, the global mushroom market is divided into, button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom and others. Based on form, the global mushroom market is bifurcated into, fresh mushroom and processed mushroom. The processed mushroom segment is further bifurcated into, dried mushroom, frozen mushroom, canned mushroom and others. By application, the market is segmented into, food processing industry, retail outlets, food services and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mushroom market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mushroom market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the mushroom market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the mushroom market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MUSHROOM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. MUSHROOM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. MUSHROOM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. MUSHROOM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. MUSHROOM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FORM

9. MUSHROOM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. MUSHROOM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. MUSHROOM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

